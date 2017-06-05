Montreal Alouettes quarterback Darian Durant returned to practice Monday, one week after injury his knee in training camp.

Durant was hurt in Alouettes practice last Tuesday when a player rolled into the veteran quarterback’s leg after he had planted his foot to complete a pass.

Durant had to be helped from the field but an MRI Wednesday revealed no major damage and Durant was listed as day-to-day at the time.

Durant has 28,507 passing yards and 152 touchdowns over 10 seasons in the CFL, all with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

His rights were traded to Montreal in January after he couldn't agree to a new deal with the Roughriders. He then agreed to a three-year extension with the Alouettes.