MONTREAL — Ryan Phillips has found a new home with the Montreal Alouettes.

A CFL source said the veteran defensive back signed a one-year deal Tuesday with Montreal. Phillips, 34, was released last week after 12 seasons with the B.C. Lions.

The Alouettes didn't immediately confirm the move but Phillips all but did in a tweet to Darian Durant, Montreal's new starting quarterback.

"@dariandurant let's have fun my brother. #21 #4 #MTL," Phillips said on his official Twitter account.

Montreal also re-signed kicker Boris Bede to a one-year contract. The former Laval Rouge et Or player struggled last year, hitting 11-of-21 field goals but did post a 42.8-yard punting average.

Prior to the start of CFL free agency at noon ET on Tuesday, Montreal signed Canadians Nicolas Boulay and Kyle Graves to contract extensions. Both were pending free agents.

Boulay and Graves both signed two-year extensions.

Boulay, a six-foot 220-pound linebacker from Magog, Que., has played 70 games over four seasons with Montreal, registering 28 tackles and 51 special-teams tackles.

"Nicolas is always willing to do what is needed to have success," Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed said in a statement. "He is a relentless hard worker on and off the field representing the Alouettes."

Graves, a six-foot-three 220-pound receiver from Barrie, Ont., heads into his fifth season with Montreal. The 27-year-old has played in 34 regular-season games and three playoff games with the Als.