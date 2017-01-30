The Montreal Alouettes released national offensive lineman Jeff Perrett on Monday.

Perrett played 166 games in 10 seasons with the Alouettes, helping the team win back-to-back Grey Cups in 2009 and 2010.

"We would like to thank Jeff for everything he has done for this team and this organization," declared Alouettes General Manager Kavis Reed. "Jeff always gave it his all during his time in Montreal and it is never an easy thing to part ways with someone who has done such an outstanding job representing the team on and off the field."

The 32-year-old Taber, AB native was elected the East Division's Most Outstanding Lineman in 2015. That same year, he was recognized for his leadership and his courage, as he was the recipient of the Jake Gaudaur Veterans Trophy in 2015.