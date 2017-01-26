1h ago
Alouettes sign DE Joseph to two-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
The Montreal Alouettes announced Thursday defensive end Jesse Joseph has agreed to a new two-year contract with the club.
Joseph was drafted in the third round in 2013 by the Alouettes and has played two seasons for the team, registering 10 tackles and a sack.
"Jesse really managed to establish himself with the club and made his presence felt with solid performances during his two first years with us,” Alouettes GM Kavis Reed said in a team release. “He is a hard-nosed, versatile asset with a very high football IQ and we are happy to be able to count on him for the next two seasons."