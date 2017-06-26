7m ago
Alouettes sign veteran QB Willy
TSN.ca Staff
The Montreal Alouettes have signed free agent quarterback Drew Willy to a one-year deal.
Willy had been out of work since the Toronto Argonauts released him at the end of training camp this season.
Willy started his CFL career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders before becoming a starter with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and then being traded to the Argonauts.
In 76 career games, including 37 starts, Willy has thrown for 8,539 yards and 39 touchdowns to 29 interceptions.
In other roster news, the Alouettes announced they have added international defensive back Willy Dorcin to their practice roster and released national receiver Alex Charette.