​Khalid "xX ThE RoYaL Xx" Aloufi defeated Abdulaziz "A8drAfwz" Alshehri in the 2017 FIFA Ultimate Team Rest of the World Regional Final on Saturday in Sydney, Australia as both players earned a spot in the world championship in Berlin.

Alshehri opened the finals with a 2-0 win on his opponent’s console, Xbox One. Strikes by Luis Suarez and Javier Zanetti highlighted a dominant performance to open the two-game series.

Aloufi was not to be outdone on his away console. The eventual winner tied the series 2-2 on aggregate with two goals from Lionel Messi and then took the outright lead with a goal from Suarez. Alshehri tied the series at 3-3 with a goal from Paul Pogba but the 3-1 victory in the second game gave Aloufi the series on away goals.