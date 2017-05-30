Durant limps off the field at Als' training camp

New Montreal Alouettes quarterback Darian Durant is "fine" after leaving Tuesday's practice with a leg injury and should be back on the field in the next couple days, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Darian Durant tells me he's fine and expects to be back practicing in a day or 2. #Alouettes @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) May 30, 2017

The 34-year-old was helped off the practice field with the injury, according to Didier Ormejuste of RDS. Durant left the field and went to the team's locker room after the injury

The Alouettes acquired the veteran Durant from the Saskatchewan Roughriders this offseason to be their team's starting quarterback.

Vernon Adams Jr, Jacory Harris, Matthew Shiltz, and Derek Wendel are the other QBs on the Alouettes roster.