Montreal Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed commented Friday on quarterback Josh Freeman, who worked out for the team earlier this week according to Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette, saying he was impressed with the former NFL QB.

"Josh has impressed us," Reed said. "We're very intrigued by Josh Freeman."

The Gazette's Zurkowksy reported Tuesday Freeman worked out for the Alouettes and watched some of the team's training camp practice.

The 2009 first round NFL draft pick hasn't played since one game with the Indianapolis Colts in 2015. Freeman started his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and also played for the Colts and Minnesota Vikings briefly.

Freeman, 29, threw for 13,873 yards and 81 touchdowns to 68 interceptions in 62 career games played in the NFL.