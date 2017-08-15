1h ago
Als' Hebert fined for hit on QB Fajardo
TSN.ca Staff
Hebert only sees blue when he plays the Argos
The Canadian Football League announced Tuesday that it has fined Alouettes linebacker Kyries Hebert for a hit on Toronto Argonauts quarterback Cody Fajardo in the fourth quarter of Montreal's Week 8 win last Friday.
The league also issued fined Argonauts offensive lineman J’Micheal Deane for a tourist hit on Montreal Alouettes linebacker Chip Cox and Argonauts running back James Wilder Jr. for illegally blocking low on a kickoff on Calgary Stampeders defensive lineman Derek Wiggan in Week 7.
As per league policy, the amount of the player fines was not disclosed.