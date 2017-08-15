Hebert only sees blue when he plays the Argos

The Canadian Football League announced Tuesday that it has fined Alouettes linebacker Kyries Hebert for a hit on Toronto Argonauts quarterback Cody Fajardo in the fourth quarter of Montreal's Week 8 win last Friday.

The league also issued fined Argonauts offensive lineman J’Micheal Deane for a tourist hit on Montreal Alouettes linebacker Chip Cox and Argonauts running back James Wilder Jr. for illegally blocking low on a kickoff on Calgary Stampeders defensive lineman Derek Wiggan in Week 7.

As per league policy, the amount of the player fines was not disclosed.