Montreal Alouettes receiver Nik Lewis has left Saturday's game against the Toronto Argonauts with a leg injury.

#Als say Nik Lewis (looks like right leg) is out of the game. So is OL Jovan Olifoye (hand) #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) September 24, 2017

The 35-year-old is playing in his 14th CFL season and third with the Alouettes.