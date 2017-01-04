Nik Lewis is staying with the Montreal Alouettes.

The team announced a new two-year deal for the international slotback on Wednesday.

"Signing Nik Lewis was a priority for our organization," said Als general manager Kavis Reed in a release. "Nik plays a key role in both his performances on the field and his contributions as a mentor with our younger players in the locker room. Nik's role in our offensive strategies has made us a better team since his arrival in Montreal. We are convinced that Nik will be an important component to our offensive success."

The three-time Canadian Football League All-Star appeared in 18 games for the Als a season ago, recording 1,136 receving yards (eighth-most in the CFL) on 102 receptions (third-most in the league) and three touchdowns.

Lewis heads into his third season with the Als after having spent 11 years with the Calgary Stampeders, winning Grey Cups in 2008 and 2014. A product of Southern Arkansas, the 34-year-old native of Mineral Wells, Texas was the 2004 CFL Rookie of the Year.

Lewis is eighth all-time in the CFL with 13,129 receiving yards and fourth all-time in receptions at 977.