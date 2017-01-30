MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes released veteran Canadian offensive lineman Jeff Perrett on Monday.

The 32-year-old native of Taber, Alta., spent 10 seasons with Montreal, appearing in 166 career games. Perrett helped the Alouettes win consecutive Grey Cups in 2009-10 and in 2015 was a finalist as the league's top lineman.

That year, the six-foot-seven, 320-pound Perrett received the Jake Gaudaur Veterans Trophy. The honour is presented annually to the CFL player who best demonstrates the attributes defined by Canada's veterans.

"We would like to thank Jeff for everything he has done for this team and this organization," Montreal GM Kavis Reed said in a statement. "Jeff always gave it his all during his time in Montreal and it is never an easy thing to part ways with someone who has done such an outstanding job representing the team on and off the field."