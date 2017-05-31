SHERBROOKE, Que. — Alouettes quarterback Darian Durant had an MRI on Wednesday that revealed no serious damage to his left knee.

Durant was hurt at a Montreal practice on Tuesday when a player rolled into the veteran quarterback's leg after he had planted his foot to complete a pass.

He was assisted from the field and immediately worked on by Alouettes training staff.

"After having undergone MRI imaging and further examination by our medical staff, it appears that Darian did not suffer a major injury," the Alouettes said in a release on Wednesday. "His return timetable will be evaluated on a daily basis."

Durant has 28,507 passing yards and 152 touchdowns over 10 seasons in the CFL, all with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

His rights were traded to Montreal in January after he couldn't agree to a new deal with the Roughriders. He then agreed to a three-year extension with the Alouettes.