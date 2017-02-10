LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. — Mark Alt scored the go-ahead goal at 16:07 of the third period as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms downed the St. John's IceCaps 4-2 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Travis Sanheim, Chris Conner and Cole Bardreau also scored for the Phantoms (32-13-2), who got a 19-save outing from Anthony Stolarz.

The IceCaps' (22-21-6) offence came from Bobby Farnham and Charles Hudon. Charlie Lindgren stopped 33-of-36 shots for the Montreal Canadiens' AHL affiliate.

Lehigh Valley went 1 for 3 on the power play while St. John's failed to score on five chances with the man advantage.