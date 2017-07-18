Two more Canadian-based players will on hand in Chicago on August 2 when Major League Soccer hosts Real Madrid in the MLS All-Star Game.

Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore and midfielder Ignacio Piatti of the Montreal Impact were among the 13 players added to the roster on Tuesday as selections made by All-Star and Chicago Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic.

The pair join TFC duo Michael Bradley and Sebastian Giovinco, who were named to the team in fan voting earlier this month.

A native of Livingston, New Jersey, the 27-year-old Altidore has scored seven times in 14 league matches for TFC this season. Altidore is currently on international duty with the United States at the Gold Cup.

Piatti, 32, has been sidelined in recent weeks after picking up an adductor injury in the June 27 Canadian Championship second leg against TFC. This is Piatti's second straight All-Star appearance.

Among others added to the team on Tuesday were Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei, LA Galaxy pair Jelle Van Damme and Giovani dos Santos and Atlanta United defender Michael Parkhurst. FC Dallas's Kellyn Acosta and Dom Dwyer of Sporting Kansas City were also included as Commissioner's Picks.

FULL MLS ALL-STAR ROSTER

Goalkeepers: Stefan Frei (Seattle Sounders FC), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids)

Defenders: DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Greg Garza (Atlanta United), Hernán Grana (FC Dallas), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Johan Kappelhof (Chicago Fire), Michael Parkhurst (Atlanta United), Jelle Van Damme (LA Galaxy), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Miguel Almirón (Atlanta United), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Kaká (Orlando City SC), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Ignacio Piatti (Montreal Impact), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire), Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers)

Forwards: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Dom Dwyer (Sporting Kansas City), Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC), Nemanja Nikolić (Chicago Fire), David Villa (New York City FC)