Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore has his suspension appeal denied on Wednesday and will miss the first leg of the East Final against the Columbus Crew next week.

Altidore received a red card and one-game suspension during the second leg of the conference semi-final when he got into an altercation with New York Red Bulls captain Sacha Kljestan in the tunnel at halftime.

Toronto says video of the incident reveals Altidore was not at fault and therefore should not be suspended.

The 28-year-old scored 15 goals in 27 games in 2017, his third season with TFC.

TFC will also be without the services of Italian striker Sebastian Giovinco who is also suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

The East Final starts Nov. 21 in Columbus.