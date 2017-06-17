HOUSTON — Jose Altuve hit a solo homer, Carlos Beltran had a two-run shot and three RBIs, and the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 7-1 on Saturday night.

Altuve led off the third with his homer off the train tracks above the left-centre field facade, and Beltran followed three batters later with his ninth home run of the season to put Houston ahead 6-0.

Houston jumped on Boston starter Rick Porcello (3-9) for three runs in the first. Altuve had an RBI double, and Brian McCann and Beltran followed with sacrifice flies.

Yuli Gurriel scored on Norichika Aoki's double play in the sixth to give the Astros a 7-1 lead.

David Paulino (1-0) allowed one run and three hits with four strikeouts in six innings for his first career win.

Chris Young led off the fifth with a solo home run for Boston.

Porcello gave up seven runs and 10 hits in six innings. Last year's AL Cy Young Award winner lost his fourth straight — his second four-game losing streak this season — and has allowed five or more runs in three straight outings.

TRAINING ROOM

Red Sox: 1B Hanley Ramirez was out of the lineup for a second straight day with a spasm in his neck. ... RHP Tyler Thornburg had successful surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome in his right shoulder Friday and is expected to return in 2018, Boston announced Saturday.

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers (lower back discomfort) played catch Saturday and could start on Houston's upcoming road trip, manager A.J. Hinch said. "There's still some things he needs to do in order to satisfy everyone that he's ready to start, but certainly the initial goal would for him to start on the road trip," Hinch said. ... RHP Charlie Morton (right lat strain) will go with the team on the upcoming road trip and could go on a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP David Price (1-1) will try to build on his last outing when he allowed three runs in six innings when he starts the finale of the three-game series Sunday night.

Astros: RHP Joe Musgrove (4-5) will start for the 12th time this season and second since coming off the DL on Monday when he starts Sunday. Musgrove will be looking to even his record after taking the loss in his last start, allowing two runs in 4 2/3 innings against Texas.

