TURIN, Italy — Dani Alves is free to leave Juventus and pursue a reported offer from Manchester City.

Juventus CEO and general manager Giuseppe Marotta says that Alves "realized he wants to try something new. We'll resolve his contract by mutual consent and we wish him the best of luck."

The 34-year-old Brazil right back joined Juventus a year ago from Barcelona and helped the Italian club to a record sixth straight Serie A title and a runner-up finish in the Champions League.

At City, Alves could reunite with former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola.

Marotta also says the club has received a "considerable" offer for left back Alex Sandro, amid reports of interest from Premier League champion Chelsea and former Juventus coach Antonio Conte.

Marotta says, "We don't intend to send anyone away but if a player decides to leave in the end he must go because keeping a player against his will is not useful to anyone."