Always Dreaming will look to take his second step toward securing the Triple Crown on Saturday at the Preakness Stakes.

Jockeyed by John Velasquez, Always Dreaming is a 4-5 favourite in the Baltimore Race.

The Kentucky Derby champion will run out of the fourth gate in a field of ten horses on Saturday.

The race is scheduled to begin at 6:48 pm et/3:48pm pt. and will be broadcast live on TSN3 and TSN5.

Always Dreaming's biggest challenge is expected to come from Classic Empire, who will run from the fifth post position. Classic Empire, who came fourth in the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago, is owns 3-1 odds to win the 1 3/16 mile race.

Coming out of the ninth post position, Derby runner Lookin at Lee owns the third best odds at 10-1. He was second in the Kentucky Derby after going off at 33-1.

Always Dreaming is looking to become the first horse since Triple Crown winner American Pharoah (2015) to win both of the first two races of the Triple Crown. He would be just the third horse to win each of the first two legs in the last ten years (American Pharoah and Big Brown, 2008).

Below are the full Preakness odds in order of post position.

No. 1 Multiplier (30-1)

No. 2 Cloud Computing (12-1)

No. 3 Hence (20-1)

No. 4 Always Dreaming (4-5)

No. 5 Classic Empire (3-1)

No. 6 Gunnevera (15-1)

No. 7 Term or Art (30-1)

No. 8 Senior Investment (30-1)

No. 9 Lookin at Lee (10-1)

No. 10 Conquest Mo Money (15-1)

*Odds courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas Superbook