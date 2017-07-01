What's the biggest surprise so far?

Karl Alzner and the Montreal Canadiens have agreed on a five-year deal, worth $4.625 million per season.

Canadiens agree to terms on a 5-year contract with free agent defenseman Karl Alzner. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/8c4U7V4QqT — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 1, 2017

The 28-year-old had a down year in 2016-17 with only three goals and 10 assists in 82 games, but was 13th among NHL defencemen with a plus-23 rating.

The Burnaby, BC native is coming off a four-year, $11.2 million deal signed in the 2013 offseason.

Alzner has spent his entire nine-year career with the Washington Capitals, originally being drafted by the team in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.