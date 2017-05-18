Amazon's mobile department and NRG Esports have joined forces in a one-year sponsorship agreement, the organizations announced Wednesday.

Financial terms of the deal were not revealed.

NRG's mobile teams in Hearthstone and Vainglory will be sponsored by Amazon's App Store and Coins, the company's virtual currency. These teams will feature prominent branding on their uniforms while other NRG teams will sport logos alongside other sponsors.

"The ownership group at NRG has its roots in mobile entrepreneurship," NRG co-founder Andy Miller told ESPN. "We made our careers in the lightning fast space of mobile billing, content and monetization. We are firm believers that the mobile esports scene will see similar acceleration and are excited by the mobile-only titles like Vainglory. Amazon's mobile-first approach to this sponsorship really struck a chord with us. They are very forward-thinking around mobility and together we should shine a spotlight on Amazon's many mobile efforts."

The sponsorship is Amazon's first in esports. The company purchased streaming platform Twitch for $970 million in 2014.