Randy Ambrosie will be named the CFL's new commissioner on Wednesday, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

New CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie to be announced tomorrow at 11 am ET. #CFL #TSN — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) July 4, 2017

Randy Ambrosie takes over commish role with more institutional knowledge about the CFL than the last 4 commishes had - combined - on Day 1. — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) July 4, 2017

He will take over for Jeffrey Orridge, who announced in April he was stepping down in June. Jim Lawson has been serving as interim commissioner since June 15.

Ambrosie is a native of Winnipeg and spent nine seasons in the CFL as an offensive lineman for the Calgary Stampeders, Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton Eskimos, where he won a Grey Cup in 1993.

He was also the secretary of the CFL players' association for two years.

Ambrosie was one of the final candidates for the job when Orridge was hired in March of 2015.