CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie plans to put the status of Canadian quarterbacks in the CFL before the league’s stakeholders this coming off-season.

But first he plans to discuss the issue with the league’s coaches and general managers and have an off-season visit with Brandon Bridge, the Mississauga, Ont., native who recently became the first Canadian quarterback to start and win a game in more than 30 years.

“I think we should take input from important sources and who better to start with than him?” said Ambrosie Friday. “My plan is to put this on the table this off-season because I think it’s an important issue we should be discussing.”

Earlier this week, Bridge, who is currently the backup to starter Kevin Glenn in Saskatchewan, invited Ambrosie to meet with him via a public post on Twitter to discuss the issues surrounding Canadian quarterbacks.

He then posted the next day that Ambrosie had responded to him and accepted the invitation.

The commissioner of the @Cfl got back with me last night. We'll be meeting this off season in regards to the ratio. #ChangeIsBiggerThanMe — Brandon Bridge (@Air_Canada_7) October 19, 2017

Bridge has been outspoken this season about the fact that Canadians who play the quarterback position do not count as Canadians among the 20 national players each team is required to dress for every game.

“I love guys who are passionate about what we do,” said Ambrosie. “My daughter, Emily, got me squared away with sending a message on Twitter that wouldn’t be shared with the world and I sent him my email and we’ve organized a time to sit down [this off-season].”

Ambrosie first encountered Bridge earlier this season when he was in Saskatchewan to attend the Roughriders Plaza of Honour dinner.

“This young man came over and introduced himself to me in a very thoughtful and gracious way, said Ambrosie. “He said, ‘I’m Brandon and I’d like to talk to you about Canadian quarterbacks and the ratio.’”

Ambrosie said he will keep his own opinion on the matter private until he has had time to discuss the issue further with the league’s coaches and general managers. ​