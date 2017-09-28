JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The Americans have won the opening session of the Presidents Cup for the sixth straight time by taking the opening three matches and rallying for a halve in the final one.

Phil Mickelson missed an 8-foot par putt on the par-3 18th at Liberty National or the U.S. lead could be even greater. The Americans still managed to build a 3 1/2-1 1/2 lead Thursday after a tough, windy day of foursomes.

The lone bright spot for the International team was Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace, who improved to 5-0 as partners in the Presidents Cup. Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed were formidable, too, as were Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar.

The Americans have a 9-1-1 lead in these matches, their lone loss in 1998.