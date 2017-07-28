UDINE, Italy — Canada has clinched a spot in the semifinals of the FIBA women's U19 World Cup.

Laeticia Amihere of Mississauga, Ont., scored 21 points to lift the Canadians to a 68-65 victory over China in Friday's quarter-finals. Hailey Brown of Hamilton grabbed 13 rebounds.

China cut the Canadians' 10-point lead to just two over the game's final 30 seconds before Canada sealed the victory.

The semifinals are Saturday, with the gold and bronze games scheduled for Sunday.

The Canadian women are poised to capture a medal on the heels of Canada's men's team winning gold at its U19 World Cup in Cairo, the country's first world basketball title in history.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version reported that Friday's game was a semifinal.