Belgian professional soccer club RSC Anderlecht will let the players decide who will be the first member of its FIFA esports team.

Anderlecht announced its plans to enter the world of competitive gaming and will select the candidate through a FIFA 17 tournament at the end of April.

In addition to performance, the team says it will select its first competitor by looking at other factors including tactical skills and game strategy.

The winner will be signed to a contract for the 2017-2018 season and will represent Anderlecht in both national and international events.

The Belgian squad joins the ranks of other pro soccer teams Paris St-Germain, Manchester City, Valencia, Ajax and Schalke 04 with FIFA players signed to their clubs.