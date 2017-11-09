Goalie Frederik Andersen joined Auston Matthews as missing at Toronto Maple Leafs practice Thursday. Defenceman Jake Gardiner was also not at practice.

Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said after practice Andersen and Gardiner both had maintenance days, while Matthews remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Babcock said Matthews' injury is not serious, but the team is waiting for him to make a full recovery. Matthews said Monday the injury was a lingering issue, which he aggravated against the St. Louis Blues over the weekend.

Babcock says he's not going to give a new update on Matthews every day. Says he's day-to-day and when we see him out skating again that means "he's a day closer" — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) November 9, 2017

Leafs goalie coach Steve Briere subbed in for Andersen opposite Curtis McElhinney at practice, one day after Andersen appeared to injure his arm against the Minnesota Wild.

Andersen tweaked his right arm in the Leafs' 4-2 win when defenceman Connor Carrick accidentally caught his stick and pinned his arm to the post. Andersen appeared to be in pain after the incident but stayed in the game and helped deliver the team the win.

Andersen said after yesterday's game his shoulder wasn't bothering him after that awkward third period hit in his crease. Absence could just be a precautionary thing. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) November 9, 2017

He said after the game his shoulder wasn't bothering him after the play. Andersen is 9-6 this season with a 3.33 goals against average and a .898 save percentage.

It was another missed practice for Matthews after the 20-year-old missed his first game of his career against the Wild.

Gardiner, meanwhile, led the Leafs in ice time against the Wild (24:31). The 27-year-old owns one goal and six assists in 17 games this season.

The Maple Leafs have back-to-back games against the Boston Bruins on Friday and Saturday before a five-day break.

The Leafs used the same forward lines at Thursday's practice as they did against the Wild:

Hyman-Marleau-Brown

Komarov-Kadri-Nylander

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Moore-Leivo

Gauthier

Rielly-Hainsey

Borgman-Carrick

Zaitsev-Polak