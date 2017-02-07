For the first time in more than two months, Craig Anderson was on the ice with his teammates in his home rink on Tuesday morning.

The Senators netminder was absent from practice yesterday, as he opted instead to spend Monday helping settle his wife Nicholle - who is battling a form of throat cancer - and his two kids back into their Ottawa home. The family spent a good portion of the last two months near the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, where Nicholle was undergoing her treatment.

The Anderson family has now returned to Ottawa, which is viewed as a positive sign in Nicholle's recovery. And the Ottawa goalie is hoping that coming back home will allow the family to settle back into a normal routine.

"The last two months have been a challenge. It's been a good challenge, we've handled it well and the team has allowed me to handle it well," said Anderson. "But the routine for the kids is huge and the routine for Nicholle will be good. And for myself, getting back to the rink around the guys is always an uplifting day."

The 35-year-old Anderson has not played in a game since December 5th and only re-joined the Senators during their recent road trip that started after the All-Star break. Anderson admits that the months of December and January were mentally taxing for him as he helped Nicholle recover, but he feels like returning to the ice has helped his outlook on the home front.

"My passion is hockey and I love being around hockey. And when you're doing things you love, your tendency to be positive away from your job is usually the case. That's kind of happened for me in the last 30 days, I've been able to skate a little bit and be around the game I love. And take that positivity and it definitely shows with the kids and with (Nicholle)," Anderson said.

Guy Boucher has unequivocally stated that Anderson remains his No. 1 goalie, although the head coach has declined to put a definitive date on his return. Mike Condon has made 26 consecutive appearances in the Senators net, but Boucher announced that Andrew Hammond will start against the Blues tonight.

On Tuesday, Anderson also dodged any questions about his potential return date and would not confirm if he would serve as a backup before he makes his first start in over two months. And according to Anderson, the organization has not approached him about the idea of getting his timing back with a couple of conditioning starts with the club's AHL affiliate in Binghamton.

"Other guys have done it. There have been numerous occasions where our guys have done it. But I think it's on a case by case basis. That's a discussion that has not come up yet and if it does, then we'll have to have a discussion about it," Anderson said.

The Senators are starting a four-game homestand tonight and there is a chance Anderson could return in one of the games at Canadian Tire Centre. Anderson says he has no preference as to whether his first start back happens in front of a raucous and supportive home crowd or in one of the team's away games next week.

"I'm sure there is a stats guy out there with my home and road record for the last 15 years. As far as a personal preference, there is no preference. Just go out there and play, whether you have the home crowd behind you or the visiting crowd," Anderson said. "I'm pretty sure the energy in the building will be good, but at the end of the day it's just you versus the puck. With the crowd or without the crowd, that's just an added bonus."

Anderson has spent a significant amount of time with goaltending coach Pierre Groulx in the past couple of weeks, but he says those sessions can't simulate game action.

"I think getting back into practices is one of those things where you realize you just can't take time off and expect to perform the way you want to perform. The team winning has taken away a lot of the anxiousness as far as trying to force yourself to try and get back," Anderson added. "The guys in the net have been playing well, so there hasn't been any undue pressure been put on myself to push myself beyond what is under control."