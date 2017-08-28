Brett Anderson and the Toronto Blue Jays are a perfect match.

One is looking for another chance to get a once-promising career back on track, while the other continues to audition arm after arm in hopes of finding even league-average contributors for its patchwork rotation.

Signed to a minor-league deal less than two weeks ago, the marriage has been timed up perfectly to suit both sides’ needs, but Anderson’s first start in Blue Jays colours will be no easy task for the left-hander as he faces the American League East-leading Boston Red Sox and Cy Young front-runner Chris Sale on Tuesday.

But Anderson has been through this cycle before.

This will be the fourth time he has attempted to find a long-term home in a rotation since exiting the Oakland Athletics organization in 2013 after five at-times tantalizing yet frustrating seasons.

In 2009, Anderson was named the seventh-best prospect in the sport by Baseball America, which led into a highly-successful rookie season that saw the then-21-year-old post a 4.09 ERA in 175.1 innings for the A’s, earning him a four-year, $12.5-million contract extension the following spring.

“There's no question that he has a chance to be one of the elite pitchers in the league,” A’s general manager Billy Beane explained to reporters at the time. “He was certainly only going to become more expensive.”

Beane might have meant he is only going to become more hurt.

A short time later, Anderson underwent Tommy John surgery midway through the 2011 season, scrapping an entire year.

Knee, foot, ankle and finger injuries followed, and then lingering back issues resulted in surgery to correct a bulging disc in 2014.

During that time, Anderson bounced from the A’s to the Colorado Rockies to the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Chicago Cubs, and now a Blue Jays organization that he would have joined in the winter of 2013 had it not been for — what else? — a failed physical.

“We’ve always liked him here,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He’s always been a good pitcher, but he couldn’t stay healthy.”

The talent the 2006 second-round pick possesses has never really been in question.

Health clearly has been. And still is.

In nine MLB seasons, Anderson has managed to throw more than 100 innings on just three occasions.

The Jays are the latest to gamble that Anderson is due for some good fortune in that department.

“They were one of the first calls and they kind of have a track record of wanting me from previous years,” Anderson said Monday. “Hopefully, it works out on both ends.”

Over the past two seasons, however, Anderson has managed to take the mound for just 33.1 innings, including 22 this year with the Chicago Cubs, where he was carrying an 8.18 ERA before being released earlier this month.

In those 33.1 innings since the beginning of 2016, Anderson has allowed a staggering 59 hits and 35 earned runs.

But when you’re the 14th starter a team has sent out to the mound in a season, as the Blue Jays will do Tuesday when Anderson throws the first pitch, the expectations are clearly low.

Over two starts with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, Anderson allowed just four hits and one earned run in 9.2 innings, giving him some confidence heading into another major-league opportunity.

“Just stay healthy and pitch like I’m capable of pitching,” Anderson said of his goals. “It’s been kind of an up-and-down year but I kind of hit the reset button and had a couple good starts in Buffalo and hopefully I can come up here and continue that.”

A lack of rotation depth has sunk the Jays this season, and they’re now cycling through arms not just in an effort to get through the final 31 games of the season, but to see if anything can stick around long enough to fight for a rotation spot next spring.

Anderson, who will turn 30 next February, is pitching for another contract, one that may or may not be with the Blue Jays.

“I’ve gotta go out there and perform on the mound first and then everything will take care of itself,” Anderson said. “It’s good to be wanted.”