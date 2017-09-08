Kevin Anderson will play for his first Grand Slam title after beating Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 in the U.S. Open semifinals.

Anderson advanced to face No. 1 Rafael Nadal or 24th-seeded Juan Martin del Potro in the final, where he will be the lowest-ranked man to play for the U.S. Open title since the ATP rankings began in 1973.

The South African, ranked 32nd but seeded 28th in Flushing Meadows, is the first South African to play for the U.S. Open title since Cliff Drysdale in 1965.

The 12th-seeded Carreno Busta was also in his first major semifinal and hadn't dropped a set in reaching it. But he was constantly under pressure on his serve, while Anderson used his power to pound 22 aces.