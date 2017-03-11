DENVER — Craig Anderson made 14 saves to set the franchise wins mark and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Saturday night for their sixth consecutive victory.

Alex Burrows and Mike Hoffman each had a goal and an assist for Ottawa, which tied Montreal atop the Atlantic Division with 84 points.

Anderson earned win No. 147 with Ottawa and passed Patrick Lalime for the top spot.

Fredrik Claesson and Ryan Dzingel also had goals for the Senators.

Calvin Pickard stopped 27 shots and Matt Nieto and Sven Andrighetto scored for the Avalanche, who were eliminated from the playoffs with the loss. It is the third straight year they've failed to reach the post-season after posting 52 wins and 112 points in 2013-14.