The Ottawa Senators have given goaltender Craig Anderson a two-year, $9.5 million contract extension.

Pierre Dorion confirms that the #Sens have extended Craig Anderson for 2 years (4.75 AAV). — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 29, 2017

Anderson won the Bill Masterton Trophy last season after his wife, Nicholle Anderson, battled cancer throughout the year. Nicholle's cancer is now in remission.

The 36-year-old is entering his eighth season with the Senators and was in the last year of a three-year, $12.6 million contract.

Anderson finished last season with a 25-11-4 record and .926 save percentage and 2.28 goals against average. For his career, Anderson has a .916 save percentage and 2.70 goals against average over 14 seasons in the NHL. Anderson has also played for the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, and Colorado Avalanche.