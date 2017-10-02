Breaking down the top lines in the NHL

Just days before the start of the regular season, forward Josh Anderson and the Columbus Blue Jackets finally have a deal.

The team confirmed Tuesday Anderson had been signed a to three-year contract taking him through the 2019-20 season.

According to Aaron Portzline of the Athletic, the restricted free agent forward carries an AAV of $1.85 million in his new deal, which is worth a total of $5.55 million.

Portzline reports the Blue Jackets plan to have Anderson join the team on Thursday and it will be up to coach John Totorella as to whether he plays in the team's opener on Friday night against the New York Islanders.

Anderson had 17 goals and 12 assists in 78 games with the Jackets last season, his first full campaign in the NHL. In the playoffs, he had one goal and one assist in five games.

The 23-year-old was selected at No. 95 overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.