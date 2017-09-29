1h ago
Anderson signs two-year, $9.5 million extension with Senators
TSN.ca Staff
The Ottawa Senators have given goaltender Craig Anderson a two-year, $9.5 million contract extension.
Anderson won the Bill Masterton Trophy last season after his wife, Nicholle Anderson, battled cancer throughout the year. Nicholle's cancer is now in remission.
The 36-year-old is entering his eighth season with the Senators and was in the last year of a three-year, $12.6 million contract.
Anderson finished last season with a 25-11-4 record and .926 save percentage and 2.28 goals against average. For his career, Anderson has a .916 save percentage and 2.70 goals against average over 14 seasons in the NHL. Anderson has also played for the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, and Colorado Avalanche.