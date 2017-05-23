Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

OTTAWA — After being jettisoned from Tampa Bay, Guy Boucher was on the outside of the NHL for three years - but he said he had one prerequisite to jump back in again.

It wasn’t to work with a game-changer like Erik Karlsson.

No, Boucher demanded a bonafide No. 1 goaltender after burning through nine netminders in two and a half seasons.

“You don’t want an NHL job. You want an NHL job where you have a chance,” Boucher said. “It starts with the goalie. I’ve lived it for quite a few years and it’s hell if you don’t have it because everything you do turns to darkness. There’s nothing that really matters when you don’t have a real No. 1 goaltender.”

It’s safe to say Boucher found his man.

He is now on the precipice again - staring down his second Eastern Conference final Game 7 in his fourth year behind the bench - because Craig Anderson is the backbone of the Ottawa Senators.

Anderson carried the Senators to Seventh Heaven on Tuesday night, stopping 45 shots to deliver a 2-1 win over the defending champion Penguins one game after he was yanked on two separate occasions when he allowed four first-period goals.

Since 1995, no goaltender has won more Stanley Cup playoff games when required to make 40 or more saves than Anderson’s seven. He now has two this post-season.

Now, the Sens and Pens will clash in the third Game 7 of the spring on Thursday night in Pittsburgh, the scene of the Penguins’ 7-0 shellacking on Sunday.

How’s that for a bounceback?

“Remarkable,” Bobby Ryan said.

Thursday’s victor earns the right to host the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final next week. The Vancouver Canucks in 2011 were the last Canadian team to play for the ultimate prize.

“It’s a rollercoaster all series, not just this one, but all the previous ones,” Boucher said. “He’s been terrific at reloading mentally, physically, emotionally … It’s always going to start with the goalie for me. It’s like a quarterback in football, a pitcher in baseball. We have that guy.”

One of two firsts will happen on Thursday night: the Senators will either win their first Game 7 in franchise history (0-5) or the Penguins will win their first Game 7 on home ice after an opponent forced one (0-7). Pittsburgh has blown three different 3-2 series leads in the Sidney Crosby era, including one in 2011 against Boucher’s Lightning.

Flip a coin. A ticket to the Stanley Cup Final is on the line. It’s a toss-up now, with momentum proven to not carry over game-to-game.

“Pretty incredible,” said Ryan, who scored the monumental game-tying goal to add to his two overtime winners. “We bought ourselves two more days together, and this team just wants to be around each other. It’s exciting.”

Really, the Senators road to Game 7 started on Monday with a team meeting before taking the ice for practise. It was an airing of grievances. Fredrik Claesson, who set up Mike Hoffman’s game-winner, said captain Erik Karlsson spoke first and reminded them of how far they’ve come.

“If somebody told us back in training camp in September that we'd have an opportunity to win Game 6 in the Eastern Conference final at home in front of our fans, we would have taken it,” Ryan explained Karlsson’s message. “So let's not dwell. Let's not kick ourselves and put our heads down.”

There wasn’t a player in the room who didn’t have something to atone from in Game 5. Everyone was on the same page, leaving a positive feeling, with Boucher asking his team to play within themselves like the one that made them one of the NHL’s final three.

“That was the talk around here, that we are winning this hockey game no matter what,” Mike Hoffman said. “No matter how.”

It’s easy to say that after a season-saving victory. In many ways, Game 6 was a textbook Boucher win: Limit the opposition to one goal, scratch and claw your way to two.

There was a little help along the way in the form of a disallowed goal for goaltender interference. There were a few hairy moments, too, including a stretch where the Penguins peppered Anderson with a 16-3 shot advantage.

Anderson stood tall, fighting off the demons of Game 5, admitting there’s always bad “thoughts that creep into your head.” The relentlessly positive Anderson said nights like Game 6 reaffirmed the things he read in visualization books or learned from his sports psychologist.

And the Sens’ big guns saved their best of the series for Game No. 100 when the season was on the line. Karlsson assisted on Ryan’s power-play strike, which snapped an 0-for-30 skid, and tied for the team lead in shots with his most dynamic effort since the second round.

“I wasn’t worried at all,” Hoffman said. “I knew we were going to start to come around and things were going to go our way.”

He maybe had more faith than the Ottawa Valley, which failed to sell out a conference final game in Canada for the first time since 1993 in Montreal. Some 1,034 fewer fans attended Game 6 than Game 4, the Sens falling 289 heads short of the official sellout mark.

But Hoffman, a natural born shooter, recoiled in the third period and hammered the puck with all his 190-pound frame could leverage - and then some. His goal hit off one post. Then the back bar. Then off the other, not that you could hear any of the clangs beyond the bedlam created by those who believed.

The Senators are still breathing. Somehow.

“That’s our team,” Boucher said. “The guys are fighters and they choose to fight. They don’t choose to bail out. They don’t choose to freeze. They choose to fight. And that’s why we’re still here.”

