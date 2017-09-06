Kevin Anderson moved into his first Grand Slam semifinal at age 31, emerging from a back-and-forth showdown between big servers to beat Sam Querrey 7-6 (5), 6-7 (9), 6-3, 7-6 (7) at the U.S. Open.

The 28th-seeded Anderson, a South African, is appearing in his 34th major tournament.

Anderson finished with 22 aces; Querrey hit 20.

On Friday, Anderson will take on another man making his major semifinal debut, 12th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain.