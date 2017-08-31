1h ago
Angels acquire Upton from Tigers
TSN.ca Staff
The Los Angeles Angels have acquired outfielder Justin Upton from the Detroit Tigers.
Headed back to Detroit is pitcher Grayson Long, according to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.
Upton can opt out of the remaining four years and $88.5 million he has left on his deal. The Angels sit just one game back of the Minnesota Twins for the second Wild Card spot.
With the Detroit Tigers sitting at 58-74, their window for contending in 2017 is essentially closed. "Justin Upton said last week direction of club would play a role in opt-out decision. His trade pretty much sets direction going forward" tweets Jason Beck of MLB.com.
He is a steep improvement in left field for the Angels. Crasnick notes that of the seven players who have played left field for the Angels this year, they're slashing a combined .244/.315/.341 with seven home runs in 492 at-bats.
In 520 at-bats, Upton is slashing .279/.362/.542 with 28 home runs.