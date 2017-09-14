ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels scored five runs in the first inning and then rode left-hander Tyler Skaggs' finest start of the season to beat the Houston Astros 9-0 on Wednesday night.

The victory kept the Angels two games behind the Minnesota Twins for the second AL wild-card berth, while the Astros' magic number to clinch a playoff spot remained at five.

Skaggs (2-5) threw seven innings, holding Houston to three hits. He struck out five and walked one.

Skaggs missed 85 games with an oblique injury and had gone 0-4 with a 5.61 ERA in his first seven games since returning from the disabled list. It was his first victory since April 22.

Spot starter Mike Fiers (8-10) was charged with eight runs and 10 hits.