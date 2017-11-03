ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels have declined their contract options for next season on former closer Huston Street and right-hander Ricky Nolasco.

The Angels also announced Friday that outfielders Eric Young Jr. and Shane Robinson and reliever Deolis Guerra have elected to become free agents.

Street spent the past 3 1/2 seasons of his 13-year career with the Angels, who held a $10 million club option for 2018. Instead, the two-time All-Star gets a $1 million buyout.

Street appeared in just four games last season due to injury.

The 34-year-old reliever had knee surgery after his career-worst 2016 season ended early. He missed the first 2 1/2 months of 2017 with a strained lat muscle before missing even more time with a groin injury and a mild rotator cuff strain.

Nolasco led the Angels with 181 innings as the only durable starter in their injury-plagued rotation, but went 6-15 with a 4.92 ERA in his 12th big league season. The Angels paid him a $1 million buyout.

Los Angeles also sent Guerra outright to Triple-A Salt Lake. Several hours later, the 28-year-old veteran chose free agency instead.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball