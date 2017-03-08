MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 22 of his 32 points in the second half to help the Milwaukee Bucks overcome a third-quarter deficit and beat the New York Knicks 104-93 on Wednesday night.

The Bucks extended their winning streak to four games with the win, moving to within a half-game of Chicago for the eighth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Antetokounmpo also added 13 rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Khris Middleton finished with 18 points and Greg Monroe had 17.

Derrick Rose led the Knicks with 26 points, scoring 20 of them in the second half. He was 13 of 16 from the field. Carmelo Anthony scored 16 points in his return after a one-game absence.

The Bucks began the third quarter missing 13 of their first 14 shots and the Knicks built a 69-57 lead on a pair of free throws.