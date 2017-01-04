NEW YORK — Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the NBA's most explosive players, as he showed when he leaped from about a step inside the free-throw line to throw down a fast-break dunk.

And when he takes his time, he can do special things, too.

Antetokounmpo made a turnaround jumper at the buzzer to give the Milwaukee Bucks a 105-104 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

The Greek Freak dribbled for about seven seconds, calmly backing down Lance Thomas before turning and releasing his jumper from the foul line, the ball going in as time expired.

"I was patient," he said. "I knew I could shoot the ball over the top of anybody, anytime. I know he is not going to block my shot, so I just wanted to make sure I take the last shot."

Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds, and he gave the Bucks a final possession when he knocked the ball off Derrick Rose and out of bounds with 8.6 seconds left. Officials originally ruled the ball was off the Bucks but reversed the call after video review.

Antetokounmpo then handled things himself, hitting his first game-winner of the season.

"He's had some early this season that hadn't gone down, but tonight I thought he got to his strength and he took his time," Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. "It wasn't a rushed shot and he did the rest."

Carmelo Anthony had 30 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Knicks, who lost their sixth straight.

"We had a big lead in the beginning of the fourth and we just gave it away," Thomas said. "It should've never got to that point."

Greg Monroe had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Bucks, who never led in the second half until Antetokounmpo's basket gave them a third straight victory.

"This game was a must-win game. We needed this win," Antetokounmpo said. "So thank God this one went in."

Milwaukee rallied from a 16-point deficit after a dismal third quarter to take the opener of the home-and-home series.

Rose and Mindaugas Kuzminskas each scored 15 points for the Knicks, who seemed to have the game in control after their 35-point third quarter gave them an 87-73 lead. But Antetokounmpo had 12 points in the final 12 minutes, including a steal and dunk that maybe no other NBA player could pull off, when he took off from about a step inside the free-throw line.

New York played its third straight game without Kristaps Porzingis because of a sore left Achilles tendon.

"I think we gave this one away," Anthony said. "It's a tough one to swallow."

TIP-INS

Bucks: Antetokounmpo has at least 20 points in 13 straight games, the longest streak by a Bucks player since Michael Redd had 14 in a row in 2006. ... Rookie Malcolm Brogdon continued his strong stretch with 12 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Knicks: Porzingis hoped to play Wednesday but wasn't able to practice Tuesday and complained that his foot still felt stiff. They hope he can practice Thursday and return in the next game. ... Joakim Noah finished with 16 rebounds despite appearing to injure his shoulder late in the game.

TOO CLOSE TO CALL

Neither team led by more than four points in the first half, when there were 11 ties and 11 lead changes before they went into the half deadlocked at 52.

RIGHT AT HOME IN HOME-AND-HOMES

This was the start of the Bucks' fifth home-and-home set since Dec. 1. They also played consecutive games against Brooklyn, Chicago, Cleveland and Washington.

UP NEXT

The teams play again Friday night in Milwaukee.