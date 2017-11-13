ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have hired former Dodgers and Blue Jays executive Alex Anthopoulos as their general manager, giving the team a young but experienced leader to provide stability amid a crisis.

Anthopoulos also was named executive vice-president in control of baseball operations.

The 40-year-old Anthopoulos was introduced by team chairman Terry McGuirk, who at a news conference Monday also announced that John Hart is moving into a new role as a senior adviser as Anthopoulos takes over baseball operations from Hart.

Anthopoulos succeeds John Coppolella, who was forced to resign on Oct. 2 after an ongoing investigation by Major League Baseball disclosed rule violations committed by the Braves in the international player market.

Anthopoulos, Toronto's onetime general manager, spent the last two seasons as the Dodgers' vice-president of baseball operations.