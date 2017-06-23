Josh Lewenberg TSN Raptors Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO - OG Anunoby is a young man of few words, evident in his brief and, at times, uncomfortable 80-second long interview with ESPN shortly after the Toronto Raptors selected him as the 23rd-overall pick of Thursday's NBA draft.

"A lot of excitement, nervousness, but I'm happy," the soft-spoken 19-year-old said of his emotions, completely straight-faced in one of his lengthier answers of the conversation.

We learned he intends on continuing to wear short shorts at the next level and has something of a sweet tooth ­– having professed his fondness for cheesecake – but, if you didn't know any better, you might wonder if he was all that happy. However, those who know him best can tell you that's just OG.

"He’s not shy, he’s just more reserved," said Chigbo Anunoby, OG's older brother. "That’s just how we are as a family.

"Just being around OG, it's been OG's dream for the past 10 years. He's always wanted to go to the NBA. To see it finally happen is amazing. I know his demeanour is kind of the same throughout, but trust me, he's happy. He was relieved when Toronto called his name. That's where he wanted to be - great situation, great organization. He couldn't be happier."

Sixty prospects heard their names called Thursday evening, all of them realizing their NBA dreams. They all have a story, each of them overcoming something along the way. The newest member of the Raptors is no different.

Anunoby (pronounced an-uh-NO-bee) was barely on the league's radar at this time two years ago. Growing up in Jefferson City, Mo., he was just a three-star recruit coming out of high school, not even ranked in the country's top-250 players.

"His whole life he's had to work to play, from high school, AAU to college," his brother said. "I forgot what his ranking was, like 293 or something, something ridiculous. It's crazy."

He had five Division I offers: Georgia, Ole Miss, Iowa, George Mason and Indiana, ultimately choosing the Hoosiers. He played sparingly early in his freshman year, but with more opportunities to showcase his unique skill set later in the season, began to catch Toronto's eye.

The Raptors' scouting staff was quickly intrigued by Anunoby, an athletic 6-foot-8 forward with an impressive 7-foot-2 wingspan and chiseled frame. He would show flashes of what he might one day become on the offensive end – attacking the basket, soaring above the rim and even hitting 45 per of his threes (albeit in a small sample) – but they were especially excited about his defensive upside.

One Raptors executive remembers watching a game of his that season. Not only was Anunoby able to defend all five positions – a rarity at any level – but he did so in a single possession, guarding the ball and switching from player to player like it was nothing.

They hoped he would declare for the 2016 draft, believing they might be able to snag him with their late first-round pick (which turned out to be the 27th-overall selection, used on Pascal Siakam) or even acquire him in the second round. At that point he was a relative unknown in NBA circles. It wasn't until late in his freshman season that he began to really turn heads.

With his stock starting to rise, Anunoby decided to return to Indiana for his sophomore season, hoping to build off the momentum of a strong NCAA tournament, one in which he shut down Kentucky's Jamal Murray, a future lottery pick. However, after just 16 games he tore the ACL in his right knee, requiring season-ending surgery this past January.

It was a crushing blow for a player who was finally coming into his own. The question for Anunoby became: Should he go back to school for a reclamation junior season, or roll the dice and go pro?

"I told him to follow his heart, to follow his dreams," said Chigbo, 28, who was a defensive lineman in the NFL, playing on the practice squad for the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings. "Luckily he had played himself into a position where the injury didn’t affect [his draft stock] too much. He was still a first-round pick. But he was ready. He knew what he wanted to do, so he went for it."

"No turning back," Anunoby said.

Now his name was out there. Teams knew who he was and what he could do but, still on the mend and unable to workout during the pre-draft process, the injury cast a shadow of doubt on where he might fall. He was all over the map in mock drafts, with some slotting him as high as 11 and others sliding him down in the low-teens, but few had him dropping to Toronto.

Meanwhile, the Raptors had maintained their interest in Anunoby. They met with him twice, once last month at a camp in Los Angeles and then again in Toronto earlier this week.

Come draft night he was ranked towards the top of their board. According to team sources, they had tried to move up in order to select him and would have strongly considered trading down or out of the draft altogether if he wasn't available to them at 23.

They were pleasantly surprised when he was. The Raptors believe he would have certainly been a lottery pick if not for his injury. Anunoby, who may be shy but doesn't lack for self-confidence, thinks he could have gone in the top five.

Anunoby will travel to Los Angeles in the coming days and begin an extensive rehab program with Raptors director of sports science Alex McKechnie and the team's renowned training staff. Currently he's able to do some shooting, ball handling and passing drills, as well as some light conditioning work. It's unclear when he'll be back to full strength ­– he's targeting a return sometime in October or November – but both the player and his new team are beginning to see the injury as a blessing in disguise. Without it, the Raptors probably wouldn't have been able to land a prospect they've long coveted. Anunoby, on the other hand, he may not have ended up with an organization he's already come to admire.

"I always liked Toronto," he said. "I always felt a connection."

That connection went both ways.

A multi-sport athlete growing up, it took some time for Anunoby to fall in love with basketball. Born in London, England, he started to play soccer, at the request of his father. He and his family are Arsenal fans. Like his brother, he started to play football. He was a wide receiver. He also played some baseball.

"He did everything but he just chose basketball," Chigbo said. "I believe that whatever sport he chose he would've made it. That's the type of athlete he is."

Undoubtedly, there are certain on-court attributes that Raptors president Masai Ujiri and his staff gravitate to. They love long, versatile players – particularly ones with a penchant for defence. However, there are other, more fundamental qualities they look for, common in most of the young players they have drafted.

"I tell people OG has been a pro since middle school," his brother said. "With his work ethic and how he works, he’s one of those kids who lives in the gym. Whenever he goes back home to [Jefferson City] he’s in the gym three times a day. He wakes up early in the morning, 5 a.m., and goes to the gym. He would have janitors open the gym for him. He'd be in there by himself before the coaches get there, go to the Y and shoot by himself, have me or whoever rebound for him, go again late at night, wake up next morning and do it all over again."

In that regard Anunoby should have no trouble fitting in. No, he doesn't have a big, over-the-top personality, but don't confuse his understated nature with indifference. Like many of his new teammates, he lets his work do the talking. He has a quiet hunger about him, a chip on his shoulder and a natural, built-in motivation to prove people wrong.

If that sounds familiar it's because the same could be said of the team's last four draft selections –Siakam, Jakob Poeltl, Norman Powell and Delon Wright – not to mention one of its leaders and best players, DeMar DeRozan, who has turned himself into a three-time all-star thanks in large part to those character traits.

Not only is Anunoby looking forward to sharing a gym with and learning from DeRozan, he's already on a mission of his own. Twenty teams passed up on him Thursday evening and he intends on showing each one of them why they made a mistake.

"I've always carried a chip on my shoulder to prove I was better than people thought" said the newest Raptor. "Make them regret [passing up on me]. But I'm happy to be here."