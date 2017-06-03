TORONTO — Former World Cup captain Tyler Ardron, who recently signed with New Zealand's Chiefs, heads Canada's 32-man squad for its June test matches and World Cup qualifying series with the U.S.

The 23rd-ranked Canadian men open against No. 12 Georgia on June 10 in Calgary. Coach Mark Anscombe will then cut the roster to 26 for the June 17 match against No. 16 Romania in Edmonton.

Canada then heads to Ontario for the first leg of its World Cup qualifier against the 17th-ranked U.S. Eagles on June 24 at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The return leg is July 1 in San Diego.

"This summer we've got different types of games: the first two in Alberta against Georgia and Romania, two big, physical teams, where we're going to have to take care of our ball and play to our strengths," Anscombe said in a release.

"And then the two games against the US. are obviously hugely important as we look to qualify for the 2019 Rugby World Cup. We want to be on the front foot when we go down to San Diego and we know the public support across Canada, and especially in Alberta and Hamilton, will be a massive boost for us."

Anscombe is expected to name his captain Monday.

His squad includes former skippers Ardron, Ray Barkwill, Hubert Buydens, Aaron Carpenter and DTH van der Merwe.

Former sevens star Sean Duke, who last played test rugby for Canada in 2014, also returns.

Taylor Paris, who recently moved to Castres in the Top 14 in France, will join the team after the Alberta leg of the four-match series.

The squad also includes former under-20 player Shane O'Leary, who has experience with PRO 12 side Connacht. O'Leary and Toronto's Andrew Coe are the only uncapped players in the squad.

"We're starting to get depth in a number of positions so there's some competitions for starting spots and guys can't rely on what they've done in the past, rather they're being measured and selected on what they're doing right now," said Anscombe.

Canada and the U.S. are vying to become Americas 1, which has been drawn in a 2019 Rugby World Cup pool with England, France, Argentina and Oceania 2.

The series loser has two more chances to make the World Cup, first via a playoff with atop South American team and then via a world repechage,

Canada

Tyler Ardron, Chiefs (New Zealand), Lakefield, Ont.; Kyle Baillie, Westshore RFC, Summerside, P.E.I.; Ray Barkwill, Castaway Wanderers, Niagara Falls, Ont.; Brett Beukeboom , Cornish Pirates (England), Lindsay, Ont.; Nick Blevins, Calgary Hornets, Calgary; Gradyn Bowd, UVIC Vikes, Red Deer, Alta.; Connor Braid, James Bay AA, Victoria; Rob Brouwer, Lindsay RFC, Lindsay, Ont., Hubert Buydens, Saskatoon Wild Oats, Saskatoon; Aaron Carpenter, Doncaster Knights (England), Brantford, Ont.; Admir Cejvanovic, Burnaby Lake RFC, Burnaby, B.C.; Liam Chisholm, UVIC Vikes, Kenora, Ont.; Andrew Coe, UBC Thunderbirds, Toronto; Guiseppe Du Toit, UVIC Vikes, Maple Ridge, B.C.; Sean Duke, UBC Thunderbirds, Vancouver; Andrew Ferguson, Oakville Crusaders, Mississauga, Ont.; Ciaran Hearn, London Irish (England), Conception Bay South, N.L.; Matt Heaton, Darlington Mowden Park England) Godmanchester, Que.; Eric Howard, Brantford Harlequins, Ottawa; Jake Ilnicki, Northampton (England), Williams Lake, B.C.; Conor Keys, UVIC Vike, Stittsville, Ont.; Phil Mack, James Bay AA, Victoria; Gordon McRorie, UBC Old Boys Ravens, Calgary; Dan Moor, Balmy Beach RFC, Toronto; Shane O'Leary, unattached, Cork, Ireland; Evan Olmstead, Newcastle Falcons (England), Vancouver; Taylor Paris, Castres (France), Barrie, Ont.; Lucas Rumball, Balmy Beach RFC, Toronto; Djustice Sears-Duru, Glasgow Warriors, Oakville, Ont.; Matt Tierney, Section Paloise (France), Oakville, Ont.; Conor Trainor, RC Vannes (France) Vancouver; DTH van der Merwe, Newcastle Falcons (England), Victoria.