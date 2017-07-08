DENVER — Nolan Arenado homered and drove in five runs, German Marquez tossed seven strong innings and had two hits, and the Colorado Rockies' slumbering offence awoke in a 12-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Charlie Blackmon and DJ LeMahieu also went deep as Colorado broke out of prolonged slump. The Rockies banged out a season-high 17 hits and were 7 of 14 with runners in scoring position. They hit just .226 and .216 with runners in scoring position while losing 12 of their previous 15.

Marquez (6-4) cruised through six innings before allowing Tim Anderson's 451-foot two-run homer in the seventh. He allowed three runs and nine hits, struck out five and didn't walk a batter while tossing a season-high 102 pitches.

Chicago's Derek Holland (5-9) gave up seven runs and eight hits in just four innings in his first career start at Coors Field.