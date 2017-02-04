BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Defending Davis Cup champion Argentina defeated Italy in doubles on Saturday, saving itself from early elimination in the World Group first-round match on outdoor clay.

Argentina's Carlos Berlocq and Leonardo Mayer defeated Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7) after falling behind 2-0 on Friday with two losses in singles.

Argentina must win its two singles matches on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals.

Berlocq is scheduled to face Paolo Lorenzi in the first singles with Guido Pella facing Italy's Andreas Seppi in the second singles match.

This is the fourth Davis Cup match between the two nations, and the home nation has never won.