Argonauts' Green looks like old self vs. Ticats

Lost a little in Ricky Ray's career game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Sunday at BMO Field was S.J. Green's impressive return from a knee injury.

Green missed nearly all of last season after tearing his ACL, MCL, PCL, and meniscus in his knee in the Montreal Alouettes second game of the season. At the time doctors said Green may never play football again, but you wouldn't have guessed watching him Sunday.

“I feel amazing,” Green told TSN'S Matthew Scianitti after the Argos' 32-15 win Sunday. “I’m just amazed at the process and the journey that I’ve taken so far."

Green finished the game with seven receptions for 124 yards, including a couple of highlight reel snags that reminded fans of the old S.J. Green. All this without a brace on his knee as well. The 32-year-old has already topped last year's yardage total, gained through two games.

“I’ve been waiting a long time to catch a ball from Ricky Ray in a game that matters," Green continued. "It feels good to be back out here running around my teammates."

When asked what to expect moving forward this season, Green said he and his teammates are just getting started.

"We were able to show a little bit of what we’re capable of doing (Sunday), but we left some plays out there. We clean those up, we’re going to make a big case for our group to be one of the best in the league this year.

Traded by the Alouettes to the Argonauts this off-season, Green arrived in Toronto with something to prove, and his redemption season got off to a very good start.