Toronto Argonauts running back Brandon Whitaker will not play in Week 2 versus the B.C. Lions. The club revealed on Thursday that Whitaker has been placed on the one-game injured list.

The 31-year-old is in his third season with the Argonauts. He finished the 2016 campaign as the league's second leading rusher.

In Toronto's week 1 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Whitaker totaled 36 all-purpose yards on 11 touches.