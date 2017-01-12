TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed versatile Canadian Anthony Coombs to a contract extension through 2018 on Thursday.

Coombs was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Toronto selected the five-foot-nine, 190-pound Winnipeg native third overall in the 2014 CFL draft. The University of Manitoba grad has played running back and slotback with the Argos, having registered 115 catches for 997 yards and two TD while rushing for 159 yards on 29 carries (5.48-yard average) and a touchdown in 39 career games.

Coombs has also returned 16 kickoffs for 296 yards.