The Toronto Argonauts have added linebacker Winston Venable on the first day of free agency.

TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless confirmed the Argos' signing of Venable Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old Venable finished last season with 88 tackles and a career-high seven sacks for the Montreal Alouettes. For his career, Venable has 242 tackles and 12 sacks in 57 games over four years, all with Montreal.

Venable was named a league All-Star in 2015.

Earlier Tuesday, the Double Blue came to terms with quarterback Jeff Matthews.

Mathews signs with Toronto after three seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. In 35 career games, five of which he started in, he completed 116-of-171 passes for 1,497 yards and seven touchdowns.

During his 2015 rookie CFL season, he led the Ticats in rushing touchdowns (6) and passed for 1,048 yards and six touchdowns in five starts and relief action.

The six-foot-four, 229-pound native of Camarillo, Calif., played four seasons at Cornell University. In 38 games with the Big Red, he completed 901 of 1,447 passing attempts for 11,284 yards and 72 touchdowns to become the most prolific passer in Ivy League and Cornell history, while ranking among the top-20 all-time quarterbacks in FCS history.

The three-time All-Ivy selection concluded his NCAA career with the rights to 47 Big Red school records and 18 Ivy League marks for passing and total offence.

Mathews was the first sophomore in Ivy League history to be awarded the Bushnell Cup in 2011, the Ivy League's Offensive Player of the Year, and was also a unanimous choice as the 2010 Ivy League Rookie of Year.

Mathews spent time with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts during the 2014 season before signing with the Ticats.